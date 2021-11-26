Get this Sega Genesis-style 8Bitdo controller for just $25.49 today

8Bitdo is one of the most popular names in custom game controllers right now, thanks to its modern Bluetooth gamepads with the physical design of classic controllers from Nintendo, Sega, and others. The 8Bitdo M30 is a multi-platform game controller modeled after the Sega Genesis and Mega Drive’s gamepads, and now it’s on sale for $25.49 for Black Friday. That’s a few bucks cheaper than the usual price of $30.

The 8Bitdo M30 closely resembles the six-button Sega Genesis controller, with an identical button layout and curved frame. It uses Bluetooth for connecting to devices, and it has a USB Type-C port for charging — no microUSB connector here. Four modes are available for connecting to different devices and platforms, allowing it to work with computers (Windows, Mac, and Linux), Android, and Nintendo Switch consoles. 8Bitdo also sells a Bluetooth receiver for the original Sega Genesis and Mega Drive, so you can use the M30 with the consoles that inspired it.

8Bitdo M30 This multi-platform controller is on sale for $25.49 when you click the Coupon button on the product page. Buy at Amazon

This controller only has a D-Pad and no analog sticks, so it’s only ideal for retro games, emulators, and other uses that don’t rely on joystick input. For example, you could use it to play classic games from the Nintendo Switch online service (except N64 games), or emulators on a Raspberry Pi or Android phone.

Check out our Black Friday roundup for all the other sales we’ve spotted over the past few days. If you still need to do holiday shopping for friends or family, or are still hunting for the perfect item for yourself, we’ve got you covered.