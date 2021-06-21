Get this Spigen 40W USB Type-C charger for $21 ($9 off)

Spigen is best known for its smartphone cases and covers, but the company also produces a few hardware accessories. One of them is a compact 40W USB Type-C wall charger, which normally costs $29.99, but is now on sale for $20.99. That’s a $9 discount over the typical price, making it a better deal than ever for keeping your phones, tablets, and other devices charged.

This charger can deliver up to 30W when one device is plugged in, or 20W on each connector with two devices simultaneously (40W in total). That makes it a great option for charging phones and tablets, such as the iPhone 11 and 12 series (though you’ll need a Type C-to-Lightning cable), Nintendo Switch, and iPad Pro. It will also charge most Samsung phones and tablets up to 15W — Galaxy phones and tablets with higher charging speeds (like the S21 and Note20) usually require PPS support to go past 15W, which is not present on this Spigen model.

Spigen 40W Dual USB Type-C Charger This compact 40W charger with two Type-C ports is down to $20.99, but you need an Amazon Prime account to see the discount. Buy at Amazon

The maximum single charging speed of 30W means that most ultrabooks, like the MacBook and most Chromebooks, will charge slower than they would with the stock wall adapter. However, this Spigen plug is still a great option for charging two USB Type-C phones or tablets on the go.