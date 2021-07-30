Get three Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just $65

Google finally replaced the original Nest Mini smart speaker (originally called the Google Home Mini) in late 2019, with the arrival of the 2nd-gen Nest Mini. The updated model looks almost identical, but it packs better sound, wall mounting support, and different manufacturing materials. It normally costs $30-35 (even though MSRP is $50), but you can now get three of them in a pack for just $64.99.

The Nest Mini is a smart speaker with Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to stream music, ask questions, play news reports, set reminders and alarms, manage calendar events, and more. It also functions as a Chromecast target, so you can ‘cast’ audio to the speaker from supported apps on your local Wi-Fi network. For everything else, the Nest Mini can pair as a Bluetooth speaker.

The new Nest Mini isn’t much of an upgrade over the older Google Home Mini, but if you need smart speakers in more rooms, or if you’re migrating an Alexa-dominated household over to Google Assistant, this is a much cheaper way to get multiple Nest Minis at once.