Get two Anker PowerWave charging stands together for $29

Wireless charging pads and docks are a great way to keep your phone at 100% capacity without plugging in cables, and if your household uses both Apple and (flagship) Android devices, Qi chargers are the only universal charging solution. Now you can pick up two of Anker’s PowerWave Stands for just $29 on Amazon, a savings of $7 from the usual price.

The PowerWave Stand is a Qi vertical charging dock, with a small lip at the bottom for holding your phone in place. There’s a single light at the bottom, which lights up when your phone is being charged. It supports 5W charging for all devices, with an additional 10W mode for compatible iPhones (12 series, 11 series, XR, XS, etc.) and Samsung Galaxy devices (Galaxy S8+, Note series, etc.).

Anker PowerWave Charger This wireless charging pad can top up your phone at up to 10W.

The only downside to this charger is that Anker isn’t including an AC adapter in the box, only a 3 ft microUSB cable. You’ll need to use your own USB wall adapter, or buy one — this 18W brick from Anker should allow the PowerWave to charge both Apple and Android devices at the fastest-available speeds.