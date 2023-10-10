Amazfit is one of India’s leading smartwatch companies, which has been around since 2015, meaning that the company has more than enough time on the market to establish a name for itself. The company has launched tons of excellent smartwatches and fitness trackers with very affordable price tags, making them the perfect option for those interested in picking up a smartwatch for the first time. The best part is that these wearables are now even more attractive thanks to the latest savings available during Prime Day.

Amazfit GTS 4

Amazfit GTS 4 $160 $200 Save $40 Amazfit's GTS 4 is the perfect smartwatch for anyone looking for a budget-friendly alternative with many features, a large 1.75-inch AMOLED display, and great fitness tracking sensors. $160 at Amazon

Amazfit’s savings start with the Amazfit GTS 4 Smartwatch for Men, which is now available for just $160 after receiving a $40 discount. This smartwatch features dual-band GPS, more than 150 sports modes for excellent activity tracking, Stress tracking, sleep and breath monitoring, Heart Rate SPO₂ Monitor, a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, Alexa built-in, and more. It will work marvelously with Android devices, and it comes in four different color options, so you can choose the perfect option to match your wardrobe best. If you want to get a more casual look, I suggest you pick the Autumn Brown version, which comes with a gorgeous band, while the other three versions come with a silicone band, which will be better for those interested in being active most of the time.

Amazfit GTS 3

Amazfit GTS 3 Amazfit GTS 3 $100 $150 Save $50 Get more for your money with a new Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch and fitness tracker that arrives with a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 12 days. $100 at Amazon

We then have a more affordable alternative, as the Amazfit GTS 3 sells for just $100 thanks to a very compelling 33 percent discount, translating to $50 in instant savings. This smartwatch arrives with many of the features you’d get on the higher-end model, but some corners must be cut in order to offer a more budget-friendly device. You get the same 1.75-inch AMOLED display, which is excellent for keeping track of your workouts and notifications, but the best feature of the Amazfit GTS 3 comes with its amazing battery life that will keep you going for up to 12 days. Yes, you also get Alexa built-in, 120 sports modes, and other cool features, including a well-calibrated activity tracker, calorie tracker, heart rate monitor, and more.