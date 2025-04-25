Ghost of Yōtei is officially on its way, and don't worry, you won't have to wait that long. On Wednesday (April 23rd), Sony, PlayStation Studios, and Sucker Punch unveiled the release date for the upcoming title.

And if that wasn't enough, a new teaser trailer for the game was released, showing more about Atsu and her "quest for vengeance." It wouldn't be a big deal if Sony didn't post a blog post to accompany the new media, full of interesting tidbits, news of a deluxe edition of the game, and more lore for those following the new Ghost's story.

Ghost of Yōtei and the bloody hit list