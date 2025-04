Though Competitive and Quick Play are the primary game modes in Marvel Rivals, every few weeks players are treated to a fun, limited-time event to take part in. We now know the next one is called Giant-Size Brain Blast, a game type that, like its name suggests, increases a hero's head size to comical proportions.

