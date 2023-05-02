Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED $3000 $4300 Save $1300 The Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED has an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and a powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. In addition, this laptop packs a 16-inch 4K AMOLED screen. $3000 at Best Buy

There used to be compromise when using laptops, but over the past few years, manufacturers have found ways to surpass those limits, using the best CPUs and best graphics cards in order to create some of the best laptops available. Whether you're just looking for a gaming laptop or something that can handle intensive work like 3D modeling or video editing, the Gigabyte Aero 16 is going to be a prime option, featuring a top-of-the-line processor, plenty of RAM and storage, along with a powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. While this laptop generally retails for $4,300, it's now getting a superb discount, lowering the price by $1,300.

What's great about the Gigabyte Aero 16?

There are many models of the Gigabyte Aero 16, but one thing that remains constant throughout the lineup is its build quality, using unibody construction made from a CNC aluminum-alloy. That means you're going to get solid build quality, with a beautiful design that has great texture and feel. Of course, power is important when you're dealing with a top-end laptop, and the Aero 16 offers plenty of it with its Intel i9 12900HK processor, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD.

In addition to the phenomenal specifications, the laptop has a large 16-inch 4K AMOLED display with a 16:10 ratio and support for 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. You'll feel immersed thanks to the razor-thin 3mm bezels found on three sides of the display. While the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 and one USB-C port, Gigabyte includes its AERO Hub that can expand the ports found on the laptop with USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and a Mini DisplayPort. As you can tell, this laptop has everything you could want and more, and better yet, the price has now been reduced.

Why buy the Gigabyte Aero 16 today?

If you've been looking for a powerful laptop that offers an impressive 4K AMOLED display, robust processor and graphics card, plenty of storage — the Gigabyte Aero 16 is going to be the one for you. It's hard to find this level of craftsmanship when it comes to a laptop, and now that it's being discounted by $1,300, this becomes a no-brainer if you're looking for a workhouse that not only looks good, but is up to any task that you throw at it. The discount is available for a limited time from Best Buy with free shipping and financing available.