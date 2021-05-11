Gigabyte updates its Aero lineup with Intel’s new 11th-gen CPUs and RTX 30 series graphics

Following Intel’s Tiger Lake H-series announcement earlier today, several OEMs unveiled new gaming laptops featuring the latest chips from team blue. We’ve already talked about some of the new models from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, MSI, and Razer. In this post, we’ll take a close look at the latest offering from Taiwanese OEM Gigabyte.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

Over the last few years, the Gigabyte Aero 15 has been a popular choice among gamers who want a thin-and-light laptop that packs a punch. The new Aero 15 is no different in that regard. It can be configured with either an Intel Core i7-11800H or a Core i9-11980HK processor, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, and up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU. On top of that, the Aero 15 now offers a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display from Samsung, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a 99Wh battery.

Despite its thin-and-light form factor, the Aero 15 packs a substantial number of ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a mini DP 1.4 port. It also packs a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a UHS-II SD card reader, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.2. Other noteworthy features include Microsoft Azure AI certification, two M.2 slots for expansion, X-Rite display color calibration, and Pantone color accuracy certification.

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR

For those who want more screen real estate, Gigabyte also offers a 17-inch model in its Aero lineup. The Aero 17 can be configured with the same Intel Tiger Lake-H series chips as the 15-inch model, the same NVIDIA 30-series GPUs, and up to 64GB of 3200 MHz RAM. However, it packs a larger 17.3-inch 4K HDR IPS display, instead of the 15.6-inch AMOLED panel found on the smaller model.

The Aero 17 is pretty much the same as the Aero 15 in most other aspects, as it also features a 99Wh battery, the same I/O selection, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.2. The only notable difference between the two models is that the Aero 17 doesn’t feature a headphone/microphone combo jack. Instead, it packs separate headphone and microphone ports like on a PC. It’s worth noting that while the Aero 17 doesn’t feature an AMOLED display, it still offers X-Rite display color calibration and Pantone color accuracy certification.

Gigabyte AORUS 15P

Along with its premium Aero lineup, Gigabyte has also refreshed its AORUS series gaming laptops with the new Intel Tiger Lake-H series chips. The AORUS 15P comes with the Core i7-11800H processor, it can be configured with up to 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, and up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU. Unlike the Aero models, the AORUS 15P comes with FHD IPS displays that offer either a 240Hz or 360Hz refresh rate.

In terms of I/O, the AORUS 15P features three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a mini DP 1.4 port. It also packs a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a UHS-II SD card reader, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Other notable features include a 99Whr battery, two M.2 SSD slots, and Microsoft Azure AI certification.

Gigabyte AORUS 17G

Much like the Aero 17, the AORUS 17G is just a larger version of the AORUS 15P with a 17.3-inch FHD display. The laptop comes with Intel’s Core i7-11800H chip, up to 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, and dual M.2 SSD slots. The only major difference between the AORUS 15P and the AORUS 17G is that the display on the larger model has a 300Hz refresh rate.

As far as the I/O is concerned, the 17-inch model features the same ports as the 15-inch model. This is a bit disappointing as Gigabyte could have offered split microphone and headphone ports like on the Aero 17. But on the plus side, Gigabyte is offering a mechanical keyboard on the 17-inch model, which should make for a more enjoyable typing and gaming experience.

Along with the aforementioned models, Gigabyte has also announced new mid-range G5 and G7 gaming laptops featuring the new NVIDIA RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs. The 15-inch G5 and the 17-inch G7 can be configured with either an Intel Core i5-110400H or a Core i7-11800H CPU and up to 64GB of 3200MHz RAM. Both models feature dual M.2 SSD slots and a 2.5-inch drive bay for further expansion.

For connectivity, the Gigabyte G5 and G7 offer one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a mini DP 1.4 port. The laptops also pack a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone jack, an SD card reader, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, the laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Unlike the Aero and AORUS models, the affordable G5 and G7 pack smaller 48.96Whr batteries.

All the new Gigabyte models mentioned above are available for pre-orders starting today. At the moment, Gigabyte hasn’t shared pricing and availability info. You can head over to Gigabyte’s website for more details about the new devices.