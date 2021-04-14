Gigabyte Aorus unveils new 4K gaming monitors, including a 48-inch OLED with HDMI 2.1

Gigabyte has announced three new 4K gaming monitors under its gaming brand Aorus. All three of them feature the latest HDMI 2.1 port allowing you to play games at high refresh rates. They will be available in 32-inch, 43-inch, and massive 48-inch sizes, making them suitable for large desks or more likely to be wall-mounted.

The 32-inch FI32U and the 43-inch FV43U both feature 144Hz refresh rate IPS panels along with VESA certified HDR 1000. The company says that the smaller one will offer a 0.5ms response time, making it one of the fastest 4K gaming monitors, while the 43-inch model offers a 1ms response time. The 48-inch FO48U is clearly more interesting as it reminds us of the LG CX 48-inch OLED, one of the most popular TVs made for gaming. In fact, it has a similar OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a bunch of common features, including HDMI 2.1 inputs.

According to The Verge, Gigabyte could be using the same OLED panels as LG. Which raises the question, which one is better? On top of all the features that one can get on the LG TV, we know that Gigabyte is going to offer a Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, Active Noise Cancelling, and other ‘in-game enhancements.’ While Gigabyte hasn’t announced the official price, it could be cheaper since it won’t offer smart TV features, thereby requiring less processing power. Also, Gigabyte is offering it with a more flamboyant design, something that gamers might prefer.

Gigabyte has listed the official specifications of only the 43-inch model on its website. Expect these monitors to come with a couple of USB 3.0 ports, a Type-C port, a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and audio jacks. It will also have two 12W built-in speakers, which should be pretty decent. We are yet to get a confirmation regarding the availability and pricing of the new Aorus gaming monitors, and we’ll keep you updated when we find out more.