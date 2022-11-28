Gigabyte Aorus P750W $70 $160 Save $90 The Gigabyte Aorus P750W is a great PSU for most users looking to dole out a new PC build. It's a fully modular unit with an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. $70 at Amazon

The Cyber Monday deals are coming in thick and fast, including plenty of great deals on computers and gaming hardware. If you're after a new power supply unit and you're on a budget, or if you're planning to upgrade the gaming PC for one of your kids, you may want to pay attention. Amazon just started offering one of the best Cyber Monday PSU deals we've seen yet on a new Gigabyte Aorus P750W.

Right now you can get a new Aorus P750W for $70 at Amazon. That's a hefty 56% off a beefy config of this 750W PSU that comes with a ten-year warranty. Even at its original price of $160, this would be an okay choice for anyone wanting to drive a gaming rig on a budget.

Gigabyte is no stranger to PC components, as the Taiwanese OEM has deep roots in the market with a plethora of reliable offerings. The "Aorus" sub-brand is reserved for premium gaming gears, and the P750W is certainly not an exception. This particular model has seen a score of positive reviews, which praise it for delivering very stable voltage at extremely high efficiency, as you'd expect from a 80 Plus Gold-rated design.

This is a modular PSU too, so you don't have to tuck away any unneeded cables in the bowels of your PC. Just plug in what you need and perform a bit of cable management to get a nice clean look. The Aorus P750W is quiet as well, running completely silently until 150W and then ramping up slowly as load increases, thanks to its 135mm double ball bearing smart fan.

So if you're in the market for a reliable power supply, this could be the one to get. Once you grab the PSU, be sure to check out our cable management guide if you're not 100% au fait with the process.