This year, the Cyber Monday deals include serious money off a range of PC hardware components, from the best CPUs for gaming to some of the best graphics cards. But if you’re already starting to worry about how to reliably supply power to those gears, this early Cyber Monday Amazon deal on the Aorus P850W is the perfect solution.

The Gigabyte-made Aorus P850W is a 850W PSU that comes with a ten-year warranty and a footprint of less than 7 x 7 inches. Normally you'd expect to pay $180 for the unit, but a flat $100 discount has dropped it to just $80.

If you've already got a high-end system - or you're planning to pick up a power-hungry top-end graphics card during the holiday season - then this is an awesome upgrade. With 850W of power on tap, the PSU easily hits the sweet spot for a lot of PCs including the mainstream gaming rigs.

The unit has a 135mm double ball bearing fan for cooling. It should be enough keep the thermals in check for the most part, even when put under considerable load. For those of you who are curious, the Aorus P850W is also fully modular, which means it's easy to reduce the cable clutter by adding only the ones you need for the build and leaving the rest of them in the box.

Thanks to the 80 Plus Gold rating, the main advantage here is that you'll spend less on electricity at the same given load, and less waste heat will be dumped into your system. In case you keep your computer on for many hours a day, or electricity is expensive where you live, then you could well come out ahead going with a higher-efficiency PSU like the Aorus P850W over the lifetime of your PC.