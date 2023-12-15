Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro $160 $210 Save $50 The Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro is a more affordable Mini-ITX motherboard with support for Intel 12th and 13th Gen processors. You've got access to DDR5 RAM, PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage, 2.5GbE networking, wireless connectivity, and plenty of USB ports. $160 at Amazon $160 at Newegg

If you've been thinking about building a console-sized PC, chances are, you've been looking for a good Mini-ITX motherboard. While there are a lot of great Mini-ITX motherboards on the market, Gigabyte's B760I Aorus Pro is a great option, now coming in at a price that's quite affordable, while also packing lots of features.

Although this motherboard typically retails for $209.99, it can now be had for far less, with a 24% discount that drops the price down to $159.99 for a limited time. You're looking at a fantastic price for a new motherboard, and it can now be purchased from Amazon and Newegg during this limited time promotion.

What's great about Gigabyte's B760I Aorus Pro motherboard?

Perhaps the most important thing to know about this motherboard is that it supports Intel's LGA 1700 socket, which is compatible with 13th and 12th Gen Intel Core series processors. In addition, the motherboard can make use of DDR4 RAM with a maximum of 64GB supported. There's one PCI Express 4.0 x16 slot for your graphics card, and two M.2 slots for internal SSD storage.

In addition to the above, the motherboard comes with a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and support for Wi-Fi 6. You're also going to get plenty of USB ports, 3.5mm jacks for microphones and speakers, along with SPIDF out for more audio options. Overall, you're not going to be missing out on much with this motherboard, and it's a great budget option now at its new price of just $159.99.

So if you've been looking to build a new compact PC and wanted to have a great base, Gigabyte's B760I Aorus Pro motherboard is going to be a fantastic options. Just be sure to pick it up before the deal expires.