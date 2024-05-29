GIGABYTE G34WQC 34' 144Hz Gaming Monitor $290 $400 Save $110 This monitor from Gigabyte is a great ultra-wide monitor for those who might be on a budget. You're still getting great resolution, coming in at 3440 x 1400, and it also offers a blazing fast 144Hz refresh rate, along with a 1ms response time. Best of all, it's priced at just $290 for a limited time. $290 at Amazon $290 at Newegg

Despite the options, it's not easy choosing a new monitor in 2024. But if you're looking for an ultrawide that's not too big or small, and isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg — then this one from Gigabyte is going to be right up your alley. What makes this particular pick alluring is that you're getting a large 34-inch panel, along with a ton of great features. But best of all, it's now down to a ridiculous price that knocks it down to its lowest to date.

For a limited time, you can score this Gigabyte G34WQC ultrawide monitor for an absolute steal as it comes in at just $289.99, which is 32% off its normal retail price. Best of all, you can get this price from Amazon, which means quick shipping and easy returns. Those that want another option will be happy to know that it can also be had from Newegg too. So get it while it lasts because this deal won't be around forever.

What's great about the Gigabyte G34WQC ultrawide monitor?

First and foremost, this monitor offers a large 34-inch panel that not only looks good with its 8-bit color and 90% DCI-P3, but it also offers an immersive experience thanks to its 1500R curve. Not only that, you can also fit more on the screen thanks to its 21:9 aspect ratio. In addition, you get excellent performance thanks to the monitor's 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Gigabyte has also added some tricks of its own that cater to gamers, with Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, and more. Perhaps best of all, this monitor isn't flashy, which means it can look good sitting at home or even in an office. The monitor also has built-in speakers that sound good, plus it has plenty of ports for connectivity with two HDMI and two DisplayPorts.

Overall, you're getting a lot of monitor for the price, and it really hits the sweet spot for those that want a monitor that can really do everything. But be sure to pick it up while it's on sale, because a deal like this won't last. Of course, if this price is a little outside your budget, we have some excellent recommendations for monitors that come in at under $300.