The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU has a bit of a history as it was originally announced as an RTX 4080 12GB before Nvidia decided to "unlaunch" it and rework it into its final form. It's essentially the same GPU as the ill-fated RTX 4080 12GB, complete with the same specifications on the board. It is, however, $100 cheaper, making it a fantastic option for those who are looking to game comfortably at up to 2K, or even 4K.

I've had a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G graphics card in my possession for a while now for review, and it's been a fantastic graphics card that has allowed me to max-out nearly every game I've played on it over the last couple of months. It hits the right price-performance sweetspot as it comes with a slight factory overclock, a large cooling solution, and support for features like DLSS 3 frame-generation for a smooth gaming experience. It's an excellent graphics card to consider if you are looking to upgrade to QHD gaming in 2024.

About this review: Gigabyte sent XDA the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G GPU for this review, but had no input to its contents.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G A great RTX 40-series GPU A solid graphics card for QHD gaming 8 / 10 The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC is a powerful GPU that delivers enough performance to run even the most modern AAA titles smoothly. It comes with a small factory overlock out of the box, and has a decent amount of RGB to add a touch of color to your PC. Cooling Method Air cooling Memory 12GB GDDR6X Boost Speed 2640 MHz CUDA Cores 7680 Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5nm Dimensions (LxWxH) 13.2x5.5x2.2 in (336x140x58 mm) Pros Solid performance for QHD gaming

Low operating temperatures thanks to large heatsink

Doesn't get too loud even under load Cons Massive footprint

12VHPWR socket forces you to use either a new PSU or an adapter $860 at Best Buy $860 at Amazon $860 at Newegg

Price and availability

This particular variant of the RTX 4070 Ti from Gigabyte is priced at $900, and it's readily available to purchase from various retailers in the U.S. market. In fact, I've seen this GPU receive frequent discounts, and it can be had for as low as $820. The $100 premium on the retail price here for this GPU over the regular 4070 Ti GPU is for the factory overclock and a more potent cooling solution that includes three axial fans for better cooling.

Design and features

Premium fit and finish

Close

The first thing you'll notice about this particular graphics card is its massive footprint. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC is among the largest GPU I've used in a while, and it easily dwarfs the likes of the RX 7700 XT that I've had in the same PC case. The massive footprint here is largely due to the heatsink that includes as many as three Windforce fans to move the heat away from the PCB and the GPU itself. The heatsink fins and the fans take up a lot of space, so it's important to ensure there's enough clearance inside your PC case for this one. You'll also need to install a sag bracket for this one due to its sheer size, so keep that in mind.

It looks and feels premium with two-tone metal finish, a good amount of RGB lighting, and some other nice touches like a metal backplate.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU looks very similar to the company's RTX 4080 Gaming OC cards, meaning it looks and feels premium with two-tone metal finish, a good amount of RGB lighting, and some other nice touches like a metal backplate to protect the PCB. All the lighting on the graphics card can be controlled via the Gigabyte Control Center software, and I like the fact that it doesn't look overtly obnoxious with a ton of RGB lights and sharp edges. In its default position, you'll only see the lights on the Gigabyte logo, which isn't too bad.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU comes with a 16-pin 12VHPWR socket to deliver power, which is something we've commonly seen on plenty of RTX 40-series graphics cards. It does come with adapter cables for those who don't have one of the newer PSUs with a 12VHPWR connector for power, so you don't have to worry about power delivery. The adapter cable sticks out quite a bit, and it definitely makes it look awkward inside the case, especially if you have a relatively small enclosure like the ASUS Prime AP201 that I am using here. Lastly, it's worth noting that this triple-slot graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 output at the back.

Performance

Has enough grunt to handle both 1440p and 4K gaming

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti comes with a small factory overclock out of the box. The GPU boost is set to 2,640MHz versus 2,610MHz on the reference card, which is good for those who want to get that extra performance out of their cards without manual tweaking. You'll find the AD104 silicon at the heart of this GPU, which is built on the Ada Lovelace architecture. It features 35.8 billion transistors, a PCI Express 4.0 x16 host interface, and a 192-bit wide GDDR6X memory bus that wires out to 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. The RTX 4070 Ti maxes out the AD104 chip with 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 TMUs, 240 Tensor Cores, and 60 RT cores.

This particular GPU has enough grunt to handle both 1440p and 4K gaming smoothly, so I paired it accordingly with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD for the OS and games. It performed admirably well when it was tasked to run 3DMark's Fire Strike Ultra, Time Spy, and Time Spy Extreme tests. All these tests, in case you're wondering, target 1440p and 4K performance, and I am happy to report that the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU performed well and was able to successfully finish the benchmarks without any hiccups.

Benchmark Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC Fire Strike Ultra 13,256 Time Spy (DX12) 20,910 Time Spy Extreme (DX12) 10,710

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU delivers in spades when it comes to 1080p and 1440p gaming.

The level of performance that you see on benchmark programs also translates to real-world testing with some games. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti Gaming OC managed to put some solid framerates on the board. Both 1080p and 1440p — which are two of the most popular resolutions for PC gaming — were a non-issue for this GPU, and it even managed to perform well at 4K with a little help from Nvidia's upscaling feature. The RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU supports DLSS 3, and I highly recommend taking advantage of it, especially when you are gaming at higher resolutions with or without ray-tracing.

Games Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC Far Cry 6 (Ultra preset) FHD: 149

2K: 128 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (RT: Ultra/ No DLSS) FHD: 79

2K: 59

4K: 38 Metro Exodus (Ultra preset) FHD: 149

2K: 121

4K: 78 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra preset) 2K: 167

4K: 91 The Last of Us (Ultra preset) FHD: 119

2K: 83 Forza Horizon 5 (Extreme preset) 2K: 132

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU delivers in spades when it comes to 1080p and 1440p gaming. Even the most demanding titles out there, like Cyberpunk 2077, run smoothly at these resolutions. You'll have to keep your expectations in check when you're asking it to push newer titles with ray-tracing, but that's where DLSS 3 with Frame Generation kicks in to enable smooth gameplay. This GPU is also great for video rendering and other GPU-intensive tasks. It even has two NVENC encoders to encode AV1, so it's also great for things like live-streaming.

Temperatures and fan noise

Runs surprisingly cool and quiet

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC, just like most modern graphics cards out there, supports idle-fan-stop, meaning the three axial fans on this card don't spin when it's simply idling with no load whatsoever. The GPU idles at about 38°C, but the RPM quickly starts to climb as you run games or any other resource-intensive task that demands the GPU's attention. The GPU temperature was well under the acceptable limits, though, and it never got to a point where it started throttling or showed any signs of slowing down.

The GPU temperature was well under the acceptable limits, and it never got to a point where it started throttling.

In fact, I've only recorded a peak temperature of about 72°C, that too while playing an extremely demanding title like Cyberpunk 2077, which is a good sign. In fact, I recorded similar temperatures while running benchmarks and pushing the GPU to its absolute limits, so it's safe to say that you'll never face any heating issues with this GPU provided you have enough airflow within the case itself. The overall fan noise also remained quite low, which was a bit surprising considering it has three massive fans.

Should you buy the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC?

You should buy the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU if:

You want a solid GPU that's readily available and doesn't burn a massive hold in your wallet.

You want a reliable GPU for 1440p or even 4K gaming.

You don't want to spend money on super high-end options like the RTX 4080 or RTX 4090.

You shouldn't buy the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC GPU if:

You want the absolute best performing GPU for 4K gaming.

You want a GPU with a relatively small footprint to fit inside a small PC case.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC is an excellent graphics card that packs enough punch to deliver a smooth gaming experience at 2K and 4K resolutions. Support for DLSS 3 upscaling is a huge advantage as it allows it to run even the more demanding games out there in 2023. Yes, it's not the most affordable GPU out there, coming in at $860 at the time of writing this review, but it offers good value for your money.

The operating temperatures are regulated very well thanks to the massive heatsink, so you won't face any performance throttling either. I've had absolutely no heating issues with this GPU, and the temperatures have always remained under the acceptable limit. I can't recommend the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC graphics card enough if you are putting together a new gaming PC and want to upgrade to 1440p or even 4K gaming in 2024.