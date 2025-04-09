Summary AMD's upcoming RX 9060 XT may come in 8GB and 16GB variants.

Nvidia could follow with different versions of the RTX 5060 Ti.

Recent listings for the RX 9060 XT and RTX 5060 Ti suggest they'll launch soon.

After the smash success of AMD's RX 9070 XT, Team Red has been pretty quiet about its future plans for RDNA 4 graphics cards. It might not be long until we learn more, though. Several entries have surfaced in the Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA) database, revealing two Gigabyte models of the unannounced RX 9060 XT. And, as previous rumors suggested, it looks like AMD will serve up the graphics card in 8GB and 16GB varieties.

AMD's RX 9060 XT could be right around the corner

The different VRAM capacities are concerning, though