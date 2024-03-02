Gigabyte makes a variety of reliable PC parts that are considered to be second to none on the market, and that includes its motherboards too. Gigabyte motherboards rank among the best, as they deliver a good mix of features for a reasonable price. But even the best motherboards often need troubleshooting, which can be very complicated if you don't know what you are doing. That's why it's crucial to have things like debug LEDs on motherboards that help you narrow the issue to specific components. Simply having a debug LED won't be enough, though, and it's also equally important to know how to read the codes and understand what they mean.

A debug LED, in case you are wondering, is a part of a motherboard that flashes several codes rapidly both during and after Power-On Self-Test (POST). Each two-digit POST code that shows up this LED corresponds to a status indicator, which sometimes happens to be an error that's stopping the PC from successfully booting. Knowing what these error codes mean can help you narrow the cause of the failure to specific components.

Most common debug error codes on Gigabyte motherboards

Filter out the error codes from status indicators

Much like Asus, ASRock, and other motherboard manufacturers, Gigabyte also maintains a list of debug codes that includes both general status indicators and errors. We're more interested in the error codes for diagnosis, so I've highlighted some of the most commonly seen two-digit POST codes on Gigabyte motherboards below.

Debug code Error Potential fix AB Wait user command in BIOS setup This is more of a status indicator than an error code. It notifies you that you must enter an input to proceed. You'll mostly see after a BIOS reset or an update, and your PC should still be functioning properly while this shows up. 50-55 Memory initialization errors You'll see one of these codes if your motherboard is unable to initialize the system memory during the boot process. It is recommended that you reseat the memory modules, while ensuring that both the slots and the pins on the modules are clean. You can even try to update the BIOS and clear CMOS to see if they help. If the problems persists, then you may have installed incompatible memory modules. 70 PCH DXE Initialization You'll see this error when a USB device is causing a problem. You can disconnect one USB device at a time while rebooting the system to narrow the issue down to a specific USB device. Once identified, you can boot into Windows without the USB device inserted and then plug it back in to reinstall its drivers. D0 CPU initialization error This code indicates that there is something wrong with your CPU. You can try reseating the processor on the motherboard socket, or flash the latest BIOS and clear CMOS to see if that helps. 56, 57 Invalid CPU type/CPU mismatch These codes mean your CPU is incompatible with the motherboard or has some hardware issue, like a bent pin. Try reseating the CPU to see if it fixes the problem, otherwise you may have to get a different CPU. DB Flash update failed This error usually pops-up after you've flashed a new BIOS, and it means that there's something wrong with the flash or Q-flash failed to apply. It is recommended that you flash the BIOS again to see it fixes it. D9~DA Can't load boot option You'll see one of these errors if the system fails to load the boot option specified by you on the BIOS menu. It could either be BIOS-related or a storage issue, so it's recommended that you flash a fresh BIOS version or check your storage device to ensure it's working properly. 5A Internal CPU error This CPU-related error will show up if there is something fatally wrong with the processor. If the problem persists after you reseat the CPU, then there's a good chance that it's no longer working. A2 Detect and install all currently connected IDE devices This code means your system is unable to locate a boot device, and it typically shows up after you change the CMOS battery. Try fixing it by accessing the BIOS and setting up the boot device again, as changing the CMOS battery usually resets the BIOS to its default settings.

Where can you find debug error codes?

Locate the debug LED on your Gigabyte motherboard

As is the case with most motherboards, the debug LED code is only available on select Gigabyte motherboards. But on the motherboards that do feature one of these LEDs, you'll find it towards the top-right corner, next to the memory modules.

This is where it's located on most motherboards that have the debug LED, except a few from ASRock, like the Z790 Taichi Lite motherboard that we recently reviewed. Instead, this board features what ASRock calls the Dr. Debug LED, and it is located towards the bottom alongside the fan headers or the power/reset buttons.

It's worth noting that the debug LED on Gigabyte motherboard is separate from 'Status LEDs' that are located towards the bottom right part of the motherboard. The Status LEDs can also be used to determine what's wrong with the system once it fails to boot, but not having a specific error code makes it challenging to narrow down the root cause of the problem.

I recommend picking up a motherboard that features a debug LED if your budget allows for it, and it's easily one of the best features.

A similar set of codes on Gigabyte motherboards

And that brings us to the end of this guide in which I have highlighted some of the most frequently seen POST codes on Gigabyte motherboards. There are a few new codes on this list that are different from the ones you may see on boards from other manufacturers, but many of the codes highlight similar issues.

This particular list is also quite slim, as there are more general status indicators on Gigabyte's support documents than error codes. I'll keep an eye out for when Gigabyte updates its list with more codes and add to this post accordingly.