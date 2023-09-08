Key Takeaways Gigabyte is preparing new motherboards, the Z790 Aorus Pro X and the B760M Aorus Elite X AX, for Intel's upcoming 14th-generation CPUs.

Intel's upcoming 14th-generation Raptor Lake refresh is something of an open secret at this point, and since they're soon to be upon us we'd expect the motherboard manufacturers to prepare not just new BIOSes for old motherboards, but also to launch new motherboards for these new chips. Gigabyte is already getting new motherboards ready for 14th-generation CPUs with two new motherboards: the Z790 Aorus Pro X and the B760M Aorus Elite X AX.

The main selling point of these motherboards, at least for most people, will be its support for 14th-generation CPUs out of the box. Since it can take a while to get new BIOSes with support for upcoming CPUs onto old motherboards, launching new models that are guaranteed to have support makes sense even if there are no new chipsets. Strangely, Gigabyte only makes a passing reference to support for 14th-generation CPUs and focuses on other aspects of the motherboards, probably because it's not at liberty to say much about Intel's upcoming CPUs.

Gigabyte hasn't yet released hard specs for the B760M board, but the Z790 Aorus Pro X is live on Gigabyte's website and we know it has an 18+1+2 stage VRM (presumably to handle the still hot Raptor Lake refresh chips), five M.2 slots (one of which has PCIe 5.0 support), and support for 8,266MHz DDR5 memory. The B760M model also presumably supports 8,266MHz DDR5 RAM. Since the Raptor Lake Refresh can't really bring more than higher CPU core frequencies, boosting RAM frequency will help increase performance, primarily in games.

Other than the technical stuff, Gigabyte is mainly talking up the fact that these motherboards come in white, a bit of a rarity these days as most boards are close to completely black. There is also an onboard video port for sensor panels, a small LCD screen for displaying system info which has become somewhat popular among enthusiasts recently.