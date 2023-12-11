Key Takeaways Gigabyte has revealed a new PCIe wireless adapter called GC-WIFI7 that allows older machines to connect to Wi-Fi 7 networks and enjoy higher speeds.

The adapter has a large omnidirectional antenna with a magnetic base for easy installation on PCs.

With a built-in Wi-Fi 7 module, the adapter supports high-speed wireless connections of up to 5800Mbps and offers up to 320MHz bandwidth support across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the new 6GHz band.

Now that Wi-Fi 7 is finally being certified in early 2024, you may be looking at your older machine with disdain. However, before you get rid of it, it may be worth checking out what Gigabyte is doing. The company has unveiled a new PCIe wireless adapter to help get older PCs onto Wi-Fi 7 networks, and all you need is a free PCIe slot.

Gigabyte's foray into the world of Wi-Fi 7

As listed on the Gigabyte website (via WCCF Tech), the new GC-WIFI7 aims to allow older machines to get onto a Wi-Fi 7 network and enjoy higher speeds. The card comes with a large antenna with an omnidirectional signal, and it has a magnetic base so you can stick it on your PC without it falling over.

Gigabyte lists the card's specifications as such:

- Built-in Wi-Fi 7 module - Supports high-speed wireless connections of up to 5800Mbps - Offers up to 320MHz bandwidth support across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands - MLO (Multi-Link Operation) enables simultaneous connections on two bands - MRU (Multiple RU) enhances interference mitigation and OFDMA efficiency - 4K-QAM allows for higher transmission rates, resulting in increased efficiency - Bluetooth 5.3 Compatible - Supports MU-MIMO TX/RX - Complies with IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be standards - Equipped with an ultra-high gain 2Tx2R antenna, supporting both directional and omnidirectional signals - PCIe x1 Interface Card

Grabbing a Wi-Fi 7-compatible adapter is but one step toward bringing high wireless speeds to your network. If you want to get Wi-Fi 7 up and running in your household, you'll have to also look into getting a Wi-Fi 7 router that can support your adapter.

Unfortunately, Gigabyte has yet to list a price for this adapter. However, if the price is right, it may end up being a great way to bring your older machines up to speed with Wi-Fi 7.