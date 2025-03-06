GIMP 3.0 has been long-awaited. While the GIMP developers haven’t yet released the stable version of GIMP 3.0, there have been three release candidates of 3.0 for testing and developing before the stable version is shortly released. GIMP 3.0 moves closer to Photoshop as a great alternative , and we see some improvements from GIMP’s developer team that make it a great creative software overall. It’s already a massive improvement on GIMP 2.0.

5 Design improvements

It’s nice for things to look nice

Oftentimes, open-source software is ugly. The reason is largely because they’re community-developed projects and function is more important than form in most cases. Without better funding, the tool’s design falls by the wayside to ensure that every feature works well.

GIMP 3.0 comes with some design improvements, though. While design improvements themselves don’t necessarily make a difference to how GIMP works, it can be refreshing to work in a well-designed layout.

Improvements are minimal. GIMP 3.0 has improved its UI color for better usability and accessibility, falling inline better with WCAG guidelines.

Alongside UI design improvements, you’ll also notice a new logo for GIMP 3.0. This has been updated to modernize it and fit better with modern logo shapes. GIMP’s new logo still features Wilber the mascot, but now in a flattened and sleek form. It should be noted that the logo for Mac systems contains Wilber on an easel due to macOS having different icon guidelines, whereas other operating systems just have Wilber.

And a destructive option too