If you've ever looked for an alternative to Photoshop, chances are you've come across GIMP. It's often seen as just a budget-friendly Photoshop replacement, but that label doesn't do it justice. GIMP isn't just a backup plan, it's a powerful tool in its own right and packed with features that make it stand out.

Whether you're editing photos, creating digital art, or designing graphics, GIMP has more to offer than you might expect. With its open-source flexibility, an ever-growing library of plugins, and a dedicated community constantly improving it, GIMP goes beyond simply mimicking Photoshop. It brings its own strengths to the table...

8 GIMP is portable

You can run it as a fully portable application