GIMP is a software you'll come across most often when looking for free or open-source alternatives to Photoshop. It does serve as a viable alternative for many creators. However, many forget that GIMP was never developed or intended to be a Photoshop clone.

Instead of the usual "GIMP vs. Photoshop" contest narrative, I think we should recognize GIMP on its own terms because judging it as a replacement for Photoshop sometimes misses the point. Here are the ways that GIMP is not actually a Photoshop alternative...

4 Different design philosophies

GIMP and Photoshop were born out of two different goals