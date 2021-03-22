GitHub Mobile app now supports browsing and downloading releases

GitHub finally released an official app for Android devices last year, allowing developers to access their projects on the go while they’re away from their development environment. The app has been steadily gaining new features since its initial release, with subsequent app updates adding support for a dark theme, multi-line comment support, line wrapping toggle, and more. Now the app is receiving a new update on Android and iOS that finally adds a feature that users have been asking for the ages: support for browsing and downloading releases.

GitHub for mobile now supports GitHub Releases! We’ve made it easy for you to browse release notes and download release assets on your mobile device no matter where you are! Download for iOS or Android https://t.co/vQBkyZeXrJ pic.twitter.com/LJro8CJHBE — GitHub (@github) March 19, 2021

In GitHub 1.4.14, you’ll now see a new “Releases” tab on the project homepage when you open a project. Clicking on it, you’ll be able to see all the latest and previous releases posted by the developer/team along with their full release notes.

At the bottom of a release, you will see a new “Assets” section that lets you download APKs, files, or zips shared by the developer right from within the GitHub app.

Apart from adding support for GitHub Releases, the new update now also lets developers approve or reject deployment approval requests from notifications, adds a markdown bar shortcut for quotes, strikethrough, and task lists, and fixes performance glitches experienced by users when viewing issues and pull requests.

GitHub for Mobile v1.4.14 changelog Browse releases and download release assets when viewing repositories

Approve and reject deployment approval requests from notifications

Introducing new markdown bar shortcuts for adding quotes, strikethroughs and task lists

Fix language inconsistencies

Performance improvements for viewing issues and pull requests

Bug fixes and performance improvements

The GitHub 1.4.14 is now live on the Google Play Store. If you’re an iOS user, you can download the latest update from here.