GL.iNet GL-MT3000 $87 $110 Save $23 A fantastic travel router that's portable and packed with features. Right now, you can save 21% off for a limited time. $87 at Amazon

If you're someone that uses the internet a lot while traveling, buying a travel router might be a good idea in order to ensure that your network is secure. We hear you — no one wants to carry a big bulky router with them while on a trip. But what if you could grab something that was both compact and powerful?

That's where something like the GL.iNet GL-MT3000 travel router comes into play, offering a compact solution that can really elevate your internet while on the road. It's one of the best routers that you can buy, and while it's usually priced quite high at $110, it can now be had for substantially less, with a discount that knocks 21% off for a limited time.

What's great about the GL.iNet GL-MT3000 travel router?

Source: GL.iNet

The first thing that you need to know is that this router is pretty easy to set up. Of course, this router is extremely versatile, allowing you to customize the experience if needed using OpenWrt firmware.

As far as connectivity goes, this dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router can reach speeds up to 574Mbps, and there's even Ethernet ports if you want to connect using a physical cable.

Perhaps the most important thing is that there are privacy benefits when using a router like this, allowing you to connect in a number of ways to feel more secure. There's also support for more than 30 VPN services.

When it comes to different uses, you can use this just like a regular router, but you also have the ability to connect it to a smartphone and share your cellular connection over a secure network. You can also use it as a repeater, creating a private network from an exposed public Wi-Fi network.

You can achieve peace of mind knowing that this device provides an extra layer of protection when you're using a public Wi-Fi network. Grab it now while it's still on sale. Or if you want another option, you can always go with a more basic option, which will only cost you $35.