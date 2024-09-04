GL.iNet GL-SFT1200 Opal $35 $50 Save $15 A fantastic compact router that's perfect for travel. Not only does it offer a range of features, but it's also priced at just $35 for a limited time. $35 at Amazon $38 at Walmart

For the most part, a majority of homes and offices are now equipped with wireless routers so that devices can easily connect to the internet wirelessly. This has been the norm for quite some time and really shouldn't come with much thought, even when you're connecting to the internet on the go. Of course, connecting at home or to your office network is going to be quite different from connecting to a wireless network at your local café or airport. You really don't know the ins and outs of the network in public spaces, which means you don't know how secure the network is to ensure your privacy.

While it happens pretty much every day, this can often become a big deal, especially if you're working with sensitive information that's meant to be private. And while you can always use a VPN to add a layer of protection, installing your own router is going to be a better solution. That's where this GL.iNET ultra-compact wireless router comes into play, offering tons of features and coming in at a fantastic price. For a limited time, you can get this router for just $35 from Amazon, thanks to a discount that knocks 30% off. But get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this GL.iNET wireless router?

Well, despite its size, you're still going to get some excellent features here with the most important part being this router's software. The router is an AC1200 dual-band router supporting speeds up to 300Mbps at 2.4Ghz and 867Mbps at 5Gz. Of course, this is more than enough to handle mostly anything that you can throw at it from web browsing, streaming videos, playing games online, and more.

When it comes to the size, you're looking at something that's going to be packed easily in any bag, and a weight that comes in at just 145 grams. Furthermore, you get two Gigabit LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port, along with support for IPv6 and compatibility with 30+ VPN services. If you're not really keen on installing and setting up a VPN, it does have OpenVPN and WireGuard already installed.

Now, as far as how you're going to use this box to keep yourself more secure, well, you can convert a public Wi-Fi network into a private one. Or if you can find a physical connection, you can also plug this router in as well to form your own secure network. As an added layer of protection and as stated above, the router also supports a variety of VPN services that can be activated and deactivated using a physical button.

Overall, this is a must-have device if you're frequently connecting to public Wi-Fi or routers on the go. Not only do you get peace of mind while surfing the internet, but it can also be had for a cheap price, coming in at just $35 for a limited time.