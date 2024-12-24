Your changes have been saved Glorious Series 2 PRO $92 $130 Save $38 This is a mouse that's all about performance. You get an extremely lightweight design and an 8K polling rate. While it is usually priced at $130, it can now be had for much less, with a 29% discount that drops it to $92 for a limited time. $92 at Amazon

There are lots of great gaming mice out there, but if you're looking to get one of the lightest options out there that doesn't look like a cheese grater, the Glorious Series 2 Pro is going to be right up your alley. This mouse looks good, and comes in at just 55 grams.

Furthermore, you have excellent tracking features, along with a price right now that can't be ignored. For a limited time, Amazon is discounting this mouse by 29%, which drops it down to its lowest price to date at $92. Again, this is the best price we've seen for this mouse, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming mouse?

Despite the Glorious Series 2 Pro looking like a run-of-the-mill mouse, it's built to perform, with a sleek design that's lightweight, with technology you won't find on standard mice like its 8,000Hz polling rate.

When it comes to the design, you get a comfortable shape that makes it possible to easily play for hours at a time. It comes in at just 55 grams, which makes it easy to move around, especially during gaming sessions that require focus and precision.

The optical switches also provide a satisfying feel, and are ultra responsive, with Glorious stating that their switches are "five times" faster than traditional mechanical switches. The mouse's sensor also offers a wide range of tracking going from 100 to 26,000 DPI.

For the most part, you really can't ask for much more with this mouse. It offers a great design and excellent performance. Furthermore, it comes in at a price that is well below its original retail price. So grab this deal while you can or check out some other great mice we recommend.