If you're looking to make improvements to your gaming experience, getting some new hardware might be a good way to go if you're not already using a mouse or keyboard that's tailored for gaming. Of course, you're going to find a wide variety of options, but don't let the high prices scare you away, as you can still find some awesome hardware at affordable prices.

That's where this Glorious gaming mouse comes in, as it offers plenty of great features at its original $70 price. But, thanks to a limited time deal, you can now save 43% off, driving the price down to just $40 for a limited time. So if you've wanted to give a new mouse a try, but didn't want to spend a bunch, then this mouse is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about this Glorious mouse?

If you've never heard of Glorious before, they have a pretty good reputation, with the brand's Model O- mouse being one of our favorite gaming mice of 2024. Not only does this mouse look good, but it also offers lots of performance perks as well. It's also extremely lightweight thanks to its honeycomb design, coming in at just 58 grams.

It's an ambidextrous setup that's great for average to small-sized hands and, since it's wired, you're getting a direct connection with your computer, which should deliver better performance when compared to wireless setups. The cable is wrapped in a paracord sheath and the mouse has skates that are made from 100% PTFE, which should allow it to glide seamlessly over most surfaces.

Furthermore, you're also getting a 1000Hz polling rate and a six-button setup with support for customizable macros, along with Omron switches which are rated for up to 20 million clicks. Those that want to fine tune the experience will be able to by using the Glorious Score software. And if you want an added boost of color, the mouse also has RGB lighting which can also be customized to your liking as well.

Overall, you're getting a really good mouse here for a fantastic price. So if you've been thinking about upgrading, now's going to be a great time to buy. Just make sure you buy it quick because at this price, this deal won't last.