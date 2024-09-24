Glorious Gaming has just dropped its newest contender in the competitive gaming world: the Series 2 Pro. Building off the success of the Series One Pro, the Series 2 Pro brings back the much-loved mini shape but packs a punch with upgraded tech. With a weight of only 55 grams, this ultralight mouse is designed for gamers who need speed, precision, and instant reactions.

Top-tier hardware

What makes the Series 2 Pro stand out? The heart of this mouse is the Glorious BAMF 2.0 sensor with Motion Sync Technology. That’s just fancy talk for “it tracks your movements with incredible precision.” And with 100M optical switches, the brand says every click feels crisp and deliberate, perfect for those intense moments when accuracy is key.

Customization for the win

The Series 2 Pro isn’t just fast; it’s customizable too. Through Glorious Core 2.1 software, users can tweak everything from the DPI to polling rates and key bindings. You can save your settings in the cloud and even share them with other gamers. Want to fine-tune your mouse to your exact gaming needs? You’ve got all the tools you need right at your fingertips.

Streamlined design

Available in Black and White, the Series 2 Pro looks sleek and simple, skipping out on unnecessary frills like RGB lighting. Why? Because Glorious Gaming knows that 16.8 million colors aren’t going to make a difference for your gaming experience. Instead, the company focused on performance, offering up to 80 hours of battery life and an ultra-fast 8,000Hz polling rate in both wireless and wired modes. The brand says you’ll feel the responsiveness instantly, giving you an edge in fast-paced games.

The Series 2 Pro attempts to eliminates anything that might slow you down. With its compact, symmetrical design, the brand says the mouse is perfect for those using a claw or fingertip grip. It says the mouse is also incredibly comfortable, allowing gamers to play longer without strain.

Starting at $129.99 USD, the Series 2 Pro is now available globally through Glorious Gaming's website and select retailers.