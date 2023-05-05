If you've ever used Google products, you'll know that ads are just part of the experience. It's the price many of us pay to use the company's services for free, and for the most part, we all understand this and deal with it. But it looks like the ads are becoming a bit too much for some Gmail users, with reports that Google has now started injecting ads into some areas of the service that just take things too far.

The new increase in ads has reportedly rolled out over the past week, arriving to both the web and mobile app experience. Users all across the web are sharing their thoughts, and for the most part, things aren't positive. While Gmail typically has ads, they were positioned at the top of the email list, making it very clear and easy to navigate around them. Now, users are seeing ads interspersed through email lists, making it far more difficult to navigate around them.

In addition, 9to5Google has seen an increase in ads with regard to the mobile experience. The news outlet is reporting that ads are now appearing in the Updates filter inbox, which previously was left without advertisements. Just like other inboxes, two ads are now appearing at the top of the email list, making a once clean space look rather cluttered.

Now, one thing to note is that this change isn't affecting all users, so we've reached out to Google to see what's going on. In the past, Google has been known to run targeted tests with features, service changes and even its ads that never fully roll out to the public. The company has also been known to make changes, like its recent removal of overlay ads on YouTube. While this might be a minor inconvenience to some, it could be a huge problem for others. Let us know in the comments if you've seen increased ads on Gmail.