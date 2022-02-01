Gmail’s new “integrated view” goes live for Workspace users next week

Last year Google gave us a sneak peek at a new layout for Gmail that combined Gmail, Chat, Meet, and Spaces in one space. Google has now shared when this new redesign would be available for users.

In a recent post over at Google Workspace Updates, Google announced the rollout plan of Gmail’s new integrated view. As per the announcement, Google Workspace users will be able to try out the new redesign starting February 8. This will be opt-in based and users can revert back to the classic Gmail view anytime from within settings. Come April, Google will make the new layout the default option for everyone, but would still allow users to revert back to classic Gmail. However, by the end of Q2 2022, the new interface will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to switch back to the old layout.

“When enabled, the new navigation menu allows you to easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window,” Google’s blog post notes.

The integrated view makes it easier for Workspace users to access Google’s messaging tools from a single screen. The left sidebar features prominent buttons for Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet, with the current tab highlighted with a blue color. These apps now have their own screens and no longer open in a new tab or in a floating window. Google says in the coming months, users will also be able to see email and chat results in Gmail’s search bar, making it easier to look up things without having to switch to the specific product tab.

The integrated view for Gmail will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. There’s no word on when, if ever, this new layout would make its way to regular Gmail users.