Navigating through a cluttered inbox or managing a high volume of emails can be overwhelming, but Gmail keyboard shortcuts can make a significant difference. These time-saving tricks allow you to zip through emails, organize your inbox, and respond to messages with lightning speed — all without ever touching your mouse. By mastering a few key combinations, you can take control of your Gmail experience, streamlining tasks like composing, archiving, and searching for emails in mere seconds.

Whether you're a casual email user or someone who spends hours in their inbox each day, Gmail shortcuts are designed to simplify your workflow. From basic actions like replying to messages, to more advanced options like muting conversations or navigating through labels, these shortcuts can turn you into an email power user.

Here are 100 essential Gmail keyboard shortcuts to help streamline your email management and boost productivity. To use these, make sure Gmail shortcuts are enabled in settings (Settings > See all settings > Keyboard shortcuts on).

Related 7 ways to improve your Gmail experience Level up your Gmail user experience with these seven productivity hacks.

Basic email actions

When you're in the relevant view (Inbox as the place of origin for most, or within an email for a few of the ones below), you shouldn't have to press anything special to get these shortcuts to work, simply press the letter (or keys) below and the intended action will be understood by Gmail and should occur upon entry.

C – Compose a new message

– Compose a new message D – Compose in a new tab

– Compose in a new tab R – Reply to a message

– Reply to a message A – Reply to all in a message

– Reply to all in a message F – Forward a message

– Forward a message E – Archive the selected conversation

– Archive the selected conversation Shift + U – Mark a message as unread

– Mark a message as unread M – Mute conversation

– Mute conversation S – Star or unstar a message

– Star or unstar a message ! – Report spam

– Report spam # – Delete the selected conversation

– Delete the selected conversation G then I – Go to Inbox

– Go to Inbox G then S – Go to Starred messages

– Go to Starred messages G then D – Go to Drafts

– Go to Drafts G then A – Go to All mail

– Go to All mail G then C – Go to Contacts

– Go to Contacts G then K – Go to Tasks

– Go to Tasks / (Slash) – Search mail

– Search mail U – Refresh the inbox

– Refresh the inbox N – Go to the next message in conversation view

Navigation and selection

K – Move to newer conversation

– Move to newer conversation J – Move to older conversation

– Move to older conversation O or Enter – Open conversation

– Open conversation X – Select conversation

– Select conversation Shift + I – Mark as read

– Mark as read G then L – Go to Label

– Go to Label P – Previous message in an open conversation

– Previous message in an open conversation ; – Toggle between message pane and list view

– Toggle between message pane and list view G then C – Go to Contacts

– Go to Contacts Z – Undo the last action

– Undo the last action Shift + N – Update conversation

– Update conversation ] – Archive the conversation and go to the next

– Archive the conversation and go to the next [ – Archive the conversation and go to the previous

– Archive the conversation and go to the previous Ctrl + K – Add a hyperlink in the message

– Add a hyperlink in the message Shift + K – Mark as read and go to the next

– Mark as read and go to the next Shift + R – Reply in a new window

– Reply in a new window Shift + F – Forward in a new window

– Forward in a new window Q – Search for messages from a contact

Labeling and organizing

V – Move to

– Move to L – Label conversation

– Label conversation Shift + 8 then U – Remove conversation from label

– Remove conversation from label Shift + T – Add conversation to Tasks

– Add conversation to Tasks Ctrl + S – Save the draft

– Save the draft Shift + G – Search within the current label

– Search within the current label Shift + L – Collapse or expand a label

– Collapse or expand a label Shift + * (asterisk) then A – Select all conversations

– Select all conversations Shift + * (asterisk) then N – Deselect all conversations

– Deselect all conversations Shift + 8 then V – Move to a different label

– Move to a different label Y – Remove label (Archive in inbox, Remove from label in label view)

– Remove label (Archive in inbox, Remove from label in label view) Shift + 8 then S – Move to spam

Formatting and composing

Ctrl/Command + B – Bold text

– Bold text Ctrl/Command + I – Italicize text

– Italicize text Ctrl/Command + U – Underline text

– Underline text Ctrl/Command + K – Insert hyperlink

– Insert hyperlink Ctrl/Command + Shift + 7 – Numbered list

– Numbered list Ctrl/Command + Shift + 8 – Bulleted list

– Bulleted list Ctrl/Command + Shift + E – Align center

– Align center Ctrl/Command + Shift + L – Align left

– Align left Ctrl/Command + Shift + R – Align right

– Align right Ctrl/Command + Shift + 9 – Quote block

– Quote block Ctrl/Command + [ – Decrease indentation

– Decrease indentation Ctrl/Command + ] – Increase indentation

– Increase indentation Ctrl/Command + Shift + 2 – Insert numbered list

– Insert numbered list Ctrl/Command + Shift + 3 – Insert bulleted list

– Insert bulleted list Tab – Move to the next item (while composing)

– Move to the next item (while composing) Shift + Tab – Move to the previous item (while composing)

Message thread and conversation view

Shift + N – Update conversation

– Update conversation Shift + R – Reply to the selected conversation in a new window

– Reply to the selected conversation in a new window Shift + F – Forward the selected conversation in a new window

– Forward the selected conversation in a new window Shift + I – Mark a message as read

– Mark a message as read Shift + U – Mark a message as unread

– Mark a message as unread Shift + P – Move to the previous message in conversation view

– Move to the previous message in conversation view Shift + M – Mute conversation

Navigation (views and windows)

Shift + T – Add to tasks

– Add to tasks Ctrl/Command + Shift + I – Open the current message in a new window

– Open the current message in a new window Esc – Close the open window or compose box

– Close the open window or compose box Shift + G then S – Go to sent mail

– Go to sent mail Shift + 8 then U – Remove a message from the label

– Remove a message from the label Ctrl/Command + Shift + B – Open the message in conversation view

Miscellaneous

Ctrl/Command + Enter – Send message

– Send message Ctrl/Command + Shift + C – Add Cc recipients

– Add Cc recipients Ctrl/Command + Shift + B – Add Bcc recipients

– Add Bcc recipients Ctrl/Command + . (period) – Go to the next window

– Go to the next window Ctrl/Command + , (comma) – Go to the previous window

– Go to the previous window Shift + ? – Open the list of available keyboard shortcuts

– Open the list of available keyboard shortcuts Shift + L – Label the selected conversation

– Label the selected conversation Shift + E – Archive selected conversations

– Archive selected conversations Shift + 8 then 8 – Insert an asterisk (*) in a message

– Insert an asterisk (*) in a message G then T – Go to Sent mail

– Go to Sent mail Ctrl/Command + Shift + L – Insert a numbered list

Thread management

Shift + K – Mark the current thread as read

– Mark the current thread as read Shift + R – Reply to the conversation in a new window

– Reply to the conversation in a new window Shift + F – Forward the conversation in a new window

– Forward the conversation in a new window Shift + J – Archive and go to the previous message

– Archive and go to the previous message Ctrl/Command + Shift + T – Reopen the last closed tab

– Reopen the last closed tab Ctrl/Command + Shift + U – Mark all unread emails as read

– Mark all unread emails as read Shift + P – Move to the previous email in a conversation

– Move to the previous email in a conversation Ctrl/Command + Shift + O – Open the message in a separate window

– Open the message in a separate window Shift + N – Refresh conversation

– Refresh conversation Ctrl/Command + * (asterisk) – Switch priority inbox view

Time to get started

Whether you’re composing a new message, organizing emails with labels, or swiftly navigating through a crowded inbox, these shortcuts streamline the entire process. Mastering these commands is not just about speed; it's about taking control of your workflow and making your email experience more seamless and productive. So, bookmark this page, and the next time you're in your inbox, try out a few of these shortcuts to see how much smoother your email management becomes!