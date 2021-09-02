Gmail is rolling out a Material You redesign for some users on Android 12

Material You is the third major iteration of Google’s Material design language. According to Google, Material You aims to create designs that are “personal for every style, accessible for every need, and adaptive for every screen.” It was introduced at Google I/O earlier this year, and since then, Google and several third-party developers have updated their apps with support for Material You’s dynamic colors. The next Google app to support dynamic theming could be Gmail, as the feature is now rolling out to some users.

XDA Recognized Developer luca020400 told us that after updating to version 2021.08.24.394054613 of the Gmail app for Android, he immediately noticed the app was using the color palette generated from his wallpaper. The background, buttons, tabs, and search bar in the Gmail app all now use dynamic colors, as you can see in the images he shared with us.

Image credits: luca020400

Luca says he noticed this feature on his Pixel 5 running the fourth Android 12 beta. My own Pixel 3 XL is also running the fourth beta with the same version of the Gmail app, but I do not have dynamic colors enabled on my device. It’s likely that this feature is gated by a server-side flag, which is why we haven’t seen other reports of the feature yet. Once Google starts to roll this feature out to everyone, though, we’ll update this article.