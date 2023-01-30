It almost seems like yesterday when Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales were taking over the internet. During an extremely busy holiday shopping season Google shared that it would be adding a package tracking feature in Gmail, allowing users to get more detail from their deliveries at a glance. While it would have been great to have the feature a couple of months ago, it's now live in the Gmail app for Android. But if you want access to it, you're going to have to enable it manually. The same goes for iOS, you will need to head into the Data Privacy section and have Smart features enabled in order to toggle Package tracking on.

If unfamiliar with the package tracking feature, the update will improve the Gmail interface, giving users more information about incoming packages at a glance. In list view, there will be a green label now attached to the email title showing the delivery status. Of course, if you require more information about the package, you can always head into the email, where you'll be presented with a card at the very top, showing all the important details about the delivery. The feature should work with most major shipping carriers, although Google was not specified what carriers will be supported.

If you want to enable this feature, you'll want to pop into the Settings menu of your Gmail app on Android. From there, you should see the option to enable Package tracking. Once this is enabled, Gmail still start showing indicators for supported packages. You can see the menu option in the image above. While there will be indicators like “label created, arriving tomorrow, and delivered today,” Gmail will also show you updates when packages are delayed. Best of all, when there is an important update to the status of a package, the app will automatically bump the email to the top of the inbox, so you can see the status change immediately.

If you want to give the new feature a try, you can check in the Settings menu inside Gmail for the specific email account to enable it. If you don't see it, make sure to update the app to the latest version.

Source: Artem Russakovskii (Twitter)