Google makes it easier to search emails in Gmail by adding filters

In February last year, Google introduced a new “Search Chips” feature in Gmail for G Suite (now Workspace) users. The feature provided users easier access to Gmail’s search filters by providing clickable suggestions underneath the search bar. A few months after adding the feature, Google rolled it out to Gmail for consumers. The company is now introducing a similar feature in Gmail for Android for Workspace users.

Unlike Search Chips, which appear when you type a keyword, the new search filters show under the search bar as soon as you tap on it. You can use them independently or post-search to filter emails and find exactly what you’re looking for. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the feature lets you narrow down emails by sender, recipient, date, attachment, etc. To filter your search results based on a specific category, you can just tap on the corresponding filter and make the appropriate selection from the drop-down list. However, it doesn’t offer all the advanced lookup capabilities that you get with Search Chips on Gmail for desktop.

Using this new feature, you’ll be able to search for emails based on a combination of several filters or club it with a search query to narrow down the results further. You can also select multiple options in the “From” filter to see emails from various senders.

The new search filters in Gmail for Android have already started rolling for Workspace users. But the feature is rolling out in a staged fashion, and it should reach your phone before the end of October if it hasn’t already. Google says that there’s no end-user setting for this feature, so it should appear automatically when it reaches your device. The feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, along with G Suite Basic and Business customers. Currently, Google hasn’t revealed any plans to roll it out to Gmail for consumers. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.