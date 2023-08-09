Key Takeaways Google is adding a translation capability to Gmail for mobile devices, supporting over 100 languages, so you can read emails in your native language.

The Gmail app will use the display language set in the account settings to determine which language to translate emails to.

You can turn off translation for specific languages or manually translate emails through the three-dot menu. Microsoft Outlook also offers a similar translation feature.

Google has announced that it's bringing its translation capability to Gmail for mobile devices, including iOS and Android. The translation capability supports more than 100 languages across different parts of the world, so no matter where you live, there is a good chance that Gmail will be able to translate emails to the language you speak natively.

Naturally, the Gmail app won't automatically understand which language you speak natively. It will use the display language set in the Gmail account setting to decide which language the email needs to be translated to.

If you're a polyglot or have zero expectations of getting emails containing languages you don't speak natively, you can turn off Gmail's translation for a specific language from the translation settings menu.

The Gmail app on your phone should automatically detect that the emails you receive contain language different from your preferred language in Gmail setting and show you a banner for you to tap to translate. However, if Gmail fails to detect a foreign language, or you've opted out of it, you can always manually translate emails through the three-dot menu. Besides Gmail, Microsoft Outlook is another popular email app can also translate emails on your phone.

The translate banner will appear at the top of your email. You can dismiss the banner and continue reading what the email says if, say, you're currently learning that language. It's worth noting that dismissing the banner won't automatically turn off translation for that specific language. The banner will reappear if you open another email containing language that doesn't match what you've set in Gmail.

Google has started rolling out the translation feature for Gmail users on Android, but since it's a phased rollout, it can take up to 15 days to arrive on your phone, as stated by Google. For iOS users, the rollout will start on August 21, 2023. It'll be available for Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.