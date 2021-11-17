Gmail’s new Material You widget is finally rolling out

When Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series last month, it teased some new Material You widgets for Gmail, YouTube Music, and Google Drive. Google Drive received a redesigned “Suggested files” Material You widget earlier this month, and now Gmail is also joining the party.

When Gmail received the Material You redesign in September, Google only touched up the existing widget with dynamic color support. But as 9to5Google reports, the new Gmail widget that was teased last month is now finally rolling out.

It looks quite similar to the Google Keep widget. As you can see in the screenshots attached below, it has a rounded square FAB in the top-right corner with an unread counter appearing next to it. Emails appear as rounded cards, and there’s an archive button at the right. When you increase the width, the widget also brings up a bottom bar, showing quick shortcuts for Chat, Spaces, and Meet. As you would expect, the widget fully supports Android 12’s dynamic theming and takes on the dominant color of your current wallpaper.

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google

As you can see, the new Material You widget is much more powerful and useful than the old one, which only showed a list of email entries and had a FAB in the bottom corner.

As mentioned earlier, the Google Drive app has also received a new widget that lets you quickly access suggested files and search. It features a search bar, an upload button that opens the system file picker, and a FAB in the bottom right corner.

The new homescreen widget is rolling out with the Gmail app version 2021.10.31.x. To try it out, update your Gmail app from the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t live for you, you can sideload the latest APK from APKMirror.