Mini PCs are a great option if you're really looking to really cut down on your desktop clutter. Not only are they small, but they also pack quite a bit of power, while also costing a fraction of what you'd spend on a laptop or desktop computer. The GMKtec G3 Plus mini PC is going to be a fantastic option if you're someone that's on a budget, coming in with a discounted price of just $130.

What makes the GMKtec G3 Plus mini PC great?

It's really going to be about size and price when it comes to this mini PC, with this model packing an Intel N150 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage. Those that need a little more will be happy to know that both the RAM and SSD storage can be upgraded.

When it comes to connectivity, you get plenty of ports with four USB-A, two HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an Ethernet jack. The GMKtec G3 Plus does support output to multiple monitors, just in case the work you do requires more screen real estate. For the most part, you're really getting a lot of bang for your buck with this mini PC, especially at its $130 price tag.

Of course, if you need more power, you might want to check out this Ryzen 7 mini PC, which is going to be a lot better for gaming. But if you need something for just browsing the web and punching up some documents, then we think the GMKtec G3 Plus is going to be a good choice if you're on a budget.

Just be sure you have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, because this doesn't come with any of the aforementioned accessories. And also be sure to clip the $10 coupon before you check out so you can get the best price.