Desktop PCs take up so much space that most people have moved on to alternate solutions. And if you're not looking at a laptop, then a mini PC is going to be a fantastic option. With that said, this one from GMKtec is now on sale for a discounted price, coming in at just $123 for a limited time. Not only are you getting something that's ultra-compact, but there is also plenty of power here, making it great for a wide variety of applications.

What's great about the GMKtec mini PC?

Well, the size is just one thing that really sets this apart from other devices. It can fit in your pocket, and it's easy to take anywhere. The PC is powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and also has 128GB of internal SSD storage.

When it comes to port selection, you're getting plenty here, with three USB-A, Ethernet, two HDMI, and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, you're also getting wireless connectivity built in with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. And as far as software, it comes with Windows 11 Pro but can be used with other versions of Windows and Linux.

As far as performance goes, you can use this for daily tasks like browsing the web, and even get in some gaming sessions with games like Valorant. Of course, you'll want to temper your expectations here, since this thing is running on internal graphics. But it's good to know that there are options.

For $123, you really can't ask for much more if you're looking to go small. The GMKtec mini PC isn't the most well-known brand out there, but it's got some great ratings and solid reviews from Amazon. So if you're interested, be sure to grab this deal while you can.