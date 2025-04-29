GMKtec Mini PC $158 $210 Save $52 Looking to downsize your current desktop PC? Well, this mini PC from GMKtec is going to be your answer. It delivers just the right amount of power and costs just $158 for a limited time. $158 at Amazon

There's something about mini PCs that gets you hooked the moment you start using one. Not only are you getting tons of power with most modern options, but the size of these machines is quite small, freeing up desk space and cable clutter. And while you can grab something fairly high-end, we think this one from GMKtec hits the sweet spot when it comes to performance and price.

For a limited time, you can grab this model with an Intel N150, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for just $158. For most people, this is going to be more than enough power to get daily tasks done. So if you've been thinking about buying a new PC, give this one a look as it might be right up your alley.

What's great about this GMKtec mini PC?

We already know that this PC is quite compact, so let's go ahead and dive into the specifications. As mentioned before, this PC is powered by Intel's N150 processor and is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 512GB of internal SSD storage.

For the most part, this combination of hardware should be good enough to run most tasks, which makes it the perfect PC for the home or the office. It can also handle productivity and editing apps as well, so if you're someone that likes to edit photos and videos, this system can handle it.

Of course, you can also play some games on this system as well, but it isn't going to be the best-performing mini PC for that specific task, so we wouldn't recommend buying this model if that's your only purpose.

In addition to the above, this mini PC comes equipped with plenty of connectivity, with four USB-A ports, two HDMI, Ethernet, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. You also get support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as well. There's also ample cooling inside the small case, just in case you need it.

For the most part, you can't go wrong here at this price. You're getting plenty of PC for your money, and the best part is that you're getting a one-year warranty with purchase that will provide support just in case you need it. Just be sure to clip the coupon before checking out to get the best price.