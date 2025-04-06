GMKtec Mini PC M7 $347 $370 Save $23 A powerful mini PC that's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Furthermore, you get AMD Radeon 680 graphics, with the ability to expand using an OCuLink port. Right now, grab this. mini PC at its best price for $347 at Amazon

There are lots of great reasons to scale down, but that doesn't mean you always need to sacrifice. Mini PCs have evolved quite a bit since their introduction, and are a fantastic solution because many of them now offer very little compromise when it comes to power and the ability to expand.

The GMKtec Mini PC M7 is a perfect example, featuring a powerful AMD processor and the ability to upgrade the RAM, internal storage, and graphics at a later time. Best of all, you can now get a small discount on the GMKtec Mini PC M7 that drops it down to its lowest price yet. So be quick because this price won't be around for much longer.

What makes the GMKtec Mini PC M7 great?

When it comes to the specifics, this mini PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. When it comes to RAM, you can upgrade using DDR4 RAM up to 96GB, and with the storage, you have two M.2 slots that can accept up to 4TB at one time.

For the most part, things are pretty good out of the gate, and there's plenty of room to expand later on. But what really takes this mini PC to a new level is the OCuLink port that can be used to connect external GPUs. For the most part, if you have the funds, you'll be able to build out a pretty powerful gaming setup if you max things out.

Of course, that isn't going to be something that everyone wants to do, and the mini PC comes with an AMD Radeon 680M graphics just in case you want to stick with the default. The internal graphics is still pretty good, and will allow you to play plenty of games without needing to make any changes.

For the most part, this is a very solid mini PC, and will offer a great experience if you're looking to go smaller with a lot of sacrifice. So if this all sounds like something you're looking for, grab it from Amazon while you can because this deal won't be around for long. Just be sure to clip the digital coupon before checking out to save.