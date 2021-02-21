GoneMAD Music Player gets a major update with a brand new UI [Giveaway]

After spending four years in development, GoneMAD Music Player version 3.0 is out on the Google Play Store in the stable channel. GoneMAD MP 3.0 is a complete rewrite of the old media player and brings with it a brand new UI and many new features. It’s built on top of the same audio engine and includes all the features of the previous player while also adding some new ones such as Dynamic theming, Auto DJ, lyrics support, and more.

GoneMAD Music Player 3.0 has a beautiful UI that looks aesthetically pleasing, thanks to its implementation of Material Design and bright color schemes. You can choose between two different layouts and customize pretty much any aspect of the player, including action buttons, backgrounds, album art, and displayed metadata. For example, you can give the album art rounded corners or a circular look or remove the action buttons altogether and replace them with a simple floating action button (FAB).

Key features of GoneMAD Music Player 3.0:

Custom audio engine

Gapless playback

Smart Playlists

Auto DJ

Android Auto support

Chromecast support

Replaygain support

Crossfade

Lyrics support

There’s also a feature called Dynamic theming, which picks out the color schemes from the album art and uses them to theme the user interface in real-time. The GoneMAD 3.0 now fully supports synchronized lyrics with Musixmatch and QuickLyrics as the supported services. Similar to Spotify, lyrics are highlighted as the song progresses. You can also import lyrics manually via IRC files.

Other noteworthy features include Auto DJ, which automatically adds new tracks to your queue, a new tagging functionality that supports displaying a single song under multiple artists, Chromecast support, enhanced Smart Playlists, and the ability to download missing artwork over the internet.

The GoneMAD Music Player 3.0 update is now live on the Google Play Store, and you can download it from the link below. The free version has a 14 day trial period, after which you’ll have to purchase the $3.99 Unlocker app to continue using it. For more details, check out the developer’s blog post.

GoneMAD Music Player 3.0 Changelog Complete rewrite built on the same audio-engine

Dynamic theming

Enhanced smart playlists capabilities

AutoDJ & Album Shuffle modes

Grid view option for artists, album artist, and albums

Customizable metadata in now playing, and all lists/grids

Included hundreds of presets for custom metadata

Added markup langauge to build your own custom metadata

Support multiple genres and artists per song

Improved view transitions

Artist artwork

New views: Bookmarks, Composers, Podcasts, Audiobooks, and Years

Ability to build custom library views based off smart playlists

Ability to embed album art & add lyrics

Better support for synchronized lyrics

Multiple now playing layouts

Added library filters

Added 2nd row of action buttons to now playing

Added ability to add/remove/configure now playing buttons

Added more widget customizations

Added ability to sort playlist contents

Added support for android 10/11 media notifications

Added ability to customize notification buttons

Remove duplicates from queue / playlists

Added additional artwork download sources

Support album sort, artist sort, album artist sort, and track sort tags

Cuesheet improvements

Improved split view

Improved chrome OS support

Improved multi-window support

Easier to access customizations

Toggle between simplified/advanced settings

Too many other changes to the list

GoneMad Music Player 3.0 – Promo Code Giveaway!

The developer has kindly given us 50 promotional codes to give away. We’ll be distributing 10 codes at a time every 30 minutes following the publication of this article in the comments section below. In order to redeem a code, you can either open the Play Store on your phone, open the menu, tap “Redeem”, and then manually enter the code, or you can paste the code at the end of this URL to have it automatically inputted for you: https://play.google.com/store?code=

For example: https://play.google.com/store?code=THISISNOTAREALPROMOCODE

To prevent bots from scraping these codes, we’ll be posting the codes as text in images. We recommend using Google Lens to quickly scan the image to turn each promo code into text you can copy.