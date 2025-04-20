It’s wild to say this, but Assassin’s Creed Shadows might just be the most hopeful I’ve felt about the series in almost a decade. After so many bloated diet-RPGs that felt more like chores than adventures, Shadows somehow managed to stick the landing. It’s not perfect — far from it — but in some ways, that’s exactly why it hit me harder. It’s a game that finally feels like it's trying again.

As someone who’s loved this franchise since Ezio and Federico climbed the Santa Trinita church, Shadows reminded me what AC can be when it actually cares. But at the same time, it also made it painfully clear that Ubisoft’s old habits die hard. For every thrilling step forward, there’s still a nagging stumble.

5 The most polished Assassin’s Creed launch ever

Shadows’ polish renews my hope for attention-to-detail in the upcoming games