Good Lock 2021 Module Changelog: What’s new in Theme Park, Wonderland, and NavStar

Samsung recently released Good Lock 2021 for devices running One UI 3 based on Android 11. With the latest update, the company has introduced a couple of additional features to its existing lineup of modules. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at everything new in the Theme Park, Wonderland, and NavStar modules for One UI 3.

According to a recent report from Android Police, Samsung has added a couple of additional customization options to the Theme Park module in Good Lock 2021. The module now lets you automatically generate a new theme based on the colors in a wallpaper. It also lets you individually customize the background color for several UI elements, including the notification area, the text, quick settings toggles, and more, based on your preference. It also lets you customize the level of blur for the quick settings panel.

Furthermore, the updated Theme Park module also lets you customize the main accent color for your device. This helps the module auto-generate a color palette for other UI elements that match the main accent color. Additionally, the module also lets you personalize your custom theme’s dark mode by tapping on the new sun toggle in the top right corner.

The Wonderland module has also been updated to match the Good Lock 2021 aesthetic, and it now has a new app icon, a few additional particle effects, and per layer effect customization.

As a separate report from the publication points out, the NavStar module has also received a few new features in Good Lock 2021. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the NavStar module now has a new customization tab for swipe gestures.

This includes various customization options for gesture navigation, including a toggle to make the navigation bar hint area transparent, new settings to customize the back gesture sensitivity, a customizable gesture handle with a variety of colors to choose from, and an option to adjust the gesture bar’s width.

You can try out all of these new features on your Galaxy device running One UI 3.0 or above by updating the respective modules from the Galaxy Store. In case you don’t see an update on the platform, you can download the latest APKs from APKMirror by following these links: Theme Park, Wonderland, Navstar.