Good Lock’s Task Changer now supports Google’s swipe gestures

Samsung rolled out Good Lock 2021 earlier this year for devices running One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. The updated customization suite initially came with a couple of updated modules, which featured a few new changes and improvements. Over the last few weeks, Samsung has updated several more modules to work with the latest Good Lock release. However, Samsung didn’t update the popular Task Changer module for One UI 3.0 and above.

We recently learned that Samsung had integrated the Task Changer module into the Home Up module, giving users the option to customize both One UI Home and the Recent Apps screen with one module. Now, according to a recent post by u/omgitzmo on Reddit, the Task Changer implementation in the Home Up module has received support for Google’s swipe gestures.

As you can see in the attached video, you can now use Google’s swipe gestures to access Task Changer’s customized Recent Apps screen. Although the animations are a bit choppy at the moment, it’s great to see that Samsung hasn’t completely given up on the Task Changer module. In case you wish to try out the new implementation on your Samsung device running One UI 3.0 or later, you can follow these steps:

Install the latest version of the Home Up module by following this link.

Update to the latest One UI Home release by following this link.

Enable Google’s swipe gesture implementation by heading over to Settings > Display > Navigation bar.

Open the Home Up module and enable Task Changer.

Select your preferred Layout Type.

In case you’re using the stock One UI launcher, you should now be able to access the customized Recent Apps screen using swipe gestures. However, if you’re using a third-party launcher, you’ll need to perform a couple of additional steps:

Navigate to Settings > Apps > Choose default apps.

Tap on the Home app option and select One UI Home as the default launcher.

Follow the steps mentioned above to enable Task Changer.

Head to the Choose default apps settings again and switch back to the third-party launcher of your choice.

Task Changer should now work as intended with Google’s swipe gestures. Do note that several users in the aforementioned Reddit thread have pointed out that the current implementation isn’t smooth, and you might experience issues while using a third-party launcher. Samsung may address these issues in a future release.