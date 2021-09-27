Google is treating you to a 20% off sale on its birthday today

It’s Google’s 23rd birthday, and to celebrate, the company is taking 20% off or more on most of its products for 24-hours in Europe. All you need to do is enter the code “GOOGLEBDAY” at checkout, which will be shown across the top of the screen when you visit the Google store. There are a few exceptions though, and you won’t be able to get 20% off of the following products.

Chromecast with Google TV

Nest Hello

Nest Camera indoor

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker

However, that does mean you can get 20% off of devices like the Google Pixel 5, Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Hub, a Stadia Controller, and more. There’s a second code too — “BDAYSURPRISE23” — which you can use on the original Chromecast, Nest Audio, and the Google Pixel 4a to get 23% off instead at checkout. You can only use one code at a time, so if you want to buy a Pixel 4a and a Stadia Controller, for example, you’ll need to split up your orders to use the two different codes.

The sale is currently active in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, France, and the United Kingdom. It will run until midnight in each region, so you have all day to go through and see if there’s anything that catches your eye. When you want to purchase something, you’ll need to go through the checkout process before you can enter the promo code.

Despite being incorporated on September 4th, 1998, Google celebrates its birthday on the 27th of September every year. Google’s journey from simple webpage to an ubiquitous internet giant in 23 years has been incredible, though that climb hasn’t been without its issues. The company even has a special Doodle for the occasion that shows on the Google search home page, and it’s already one of our favorite Doodles from the company.

Visit the Google Store