Google accidentally confirms the existence of the Pixel 6a

With the Pixel 3, Google started a new trend that saw the company release an affordable follow-up to its top-tier smartphone under the Pixel A series. The Pixel 4 was joined by the Pixel 4a while the Pixel 5 received its smaller sibling in the Pixel 5a. Now that the Pixel 6 series has been out for a good few months, we have started hearing rumblings of the Pixel 6a. We have already seen multiple leaks surrounding Google’s next affordable smartphone and now, Google itself may have confirmed the existence of the Pixel 6a.

Earlier this week, Google sent out some swag to Pixel Superfans, which included a Nest Audio and a coloring book. As Droid-Life reports, the coloring book also seems to include a mention of the unannounced Pixel 6a. On page 16 of the book, there’s an index of Google products featured throughout the book. It says that on pages 6-7, users will find the Nest Thermostat and the Pixel 6a. Unfortunately, there’s no Pixel 6a when you flip to these pages, as you can see for yourself in the images attached below.

Image courtesy: Droid-Life

The mention of the Pixel 6a in the color book is most likely an error on Google’s part as the company hasn’t yet officially confirmed anything about the device yet. Either way, this does corroborate previous leaks that the Pixel 6a is in the works.

We’re not holding our breath for the Pixel 6a to come out anytime soon, however. According to a recent leak from Max Jambor, the Pixel 6a is scheduled to launch sometime in May. As per previous reports, the Pixel 6a will be powered by the same Google Tensor GS101 chipset found within the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and feature a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole-punch cutout. The phone is rumored to carry a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 12.1MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX386 secondary shooter.

Featured image: The Pixel 6a leaked render by OnLeaks