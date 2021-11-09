Google is rolling out Adaptive Sound to the Pixel 6 series

Adaptive Sound is a feature that Google launched at the end of last year, and it’s designed to improve the phone’s audio output by tweaking its equalizer based on your surroundings. It came to the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 in a Pixel feature drop, and many thought that it was launched as a means to improve the average-sounding speaker of the Pixel 5. That feature has now been spotted rolling out to the Google Pixel 6 series, suggesting that it’s a feature that’s here to stay.

Did anyone else with a Pixel 6 just get Adaptive Sound? It showed up in Settings for me this morning. I thought this feature was made as a bandaid for the Pixel 5’s crappy speaker, so I didn’t expect the Pixel 6 to get it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QzllOGBy37 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 9, 2021

Adaptive Sound processes audio locally and it never leaves your device, and it’s used to adjust the audio output based on what’s happening around you. As Google notes, it’s harder to pick up on at louder volumes, too. The feature is disabled by default, and you can enable it by going to your phone’s settings, sound, and going to the “Adaptive Sound” section. It has rolled out to my Google Pixel 6 Pro, though it makes a near indiscernible difference to the audio quality, in my opinion.

Pixel smartphones receive updates in the form of “feature drops”, and they generally pop up every three months. Android 12 was considered a feature drop, meaning that we’ll likely see the first new features launched for the Pixel 6 series (and some past Pixel devices too) in January 2022.

In the case of Adaptive Sound, however, it was re-introduced to the Pixel 6 series via a silent update that surfaced the option in the system settings, and it doesn’t appear Google has drawn attention to it. It’s a feature that you might get some use out of, though I haven’t hugely noticed a difference on my Pixel 6 Pro.

Thanks Mishaal Rahman for the tip!