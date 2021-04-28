Google adds COVID-19 travel advisories to Search and Maps

With lockdown restrictions loosening in some areas of the world, people are understandably eager to start planning vacations. To help navigate travel guidance information, Google announced it has added COVID-19 related travel advisories to Search and Maps.

Going forward, when you search for flights, hotels, or things to do, Search will show users information like if they need to quarantine upon arrival or provide proof of test results or immunization records. Google said you can also track travel advisories or restrictions to certain destinations by getting email updates if restrictions change.

To help people better plan their next trip, Google said it has redesigned its Explore tab on its travel page.

“You’ll see more destinations on the map — including smaller cities and national parks — and if you have a certain type of trip in mind, you can filter destinations for interests like outdoors, beaches or skiing,” Google said.

Once you choose a destination, Google will show you if there’s a travel advisory or restriction in place.

In addition to information related to flight and hotels, Google Maps will also make road trips easier. When you enter your starting point and your final destination, you can choose different places to stop like hotels, parks, campgrounds, and rest stops. Once your itinerary is mapped out, you can send the directions to your phone via text, email, or the Google Maps app.

Over the last several months, Google has made Search and Maps important tools for finding information related to COVID-19. At the beginning of the year, both services began showing vaccine locations in the U.S. Before that, Google Maps added a COVID-19 layer to track coronavirus trends by region.

Not everyone may be ready to travel, but as restrictions ease — the CDC just updated its guidelines — it’s understandable to be excited about getting away. (I’m looking forward to traveling to Santa Barbara, CA.) These latest updates in Search and Maps will ensure you have all the information you need before you commit to a destination.