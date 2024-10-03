How big a fan are you of Google's AI Overviews? They're the little AI-generated boxes that appear after you search for something that aims to answer your queries faster. They had a phase where the AI overviews were hilariously bad, but now they're going through an arguably worse arc: advertisements.

Google's AI Overview feature will soon get ads

In a post on Google's blog The Keyword, the search giant will begin adding ads to the AI Overview box. It seems the company will make it clear when the user is being advertised to, as it will feature a "Sponsored" tag:

At Google Marketing Live, we shared a demo of how Search and Shopping ads would appear directly within AI Overviews when relevant to both the query and the response provided. This new ad format was designed to help people discover new brands and make informed purchasing decisions. Ads will continue to feature our industry-leading clear and transparent “Sponsored” label.

So, how will these ads work? The example Google gives involves someone searching the term “How do I get a grass stain out of jeans?” AI Overview will pick up on the potential for product placement and begin suggesting solutions, ranging from "using common household products, to commercial products like stain removers." Google claims this move will cut down on the number of clicks and searches a user needs to make to solve an issue, as it pre-emptively provides the user links to purchase the products they're looking for.

Right now, it appears the ads won't be dispersed within the overview itself. Instead, it will take its place at the bottom, under a carousel with the "Sponsored" tag over it.

In a movie that Google worryingly describes that it's "excited" about, the company says that you'll now find AI Overviews if you're on mobile in the US. It's likely a move by Google to prove that AI advertisements are the future and to recoup some of its expenses around apps like Gemini.