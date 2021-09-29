Google announces AI enhancements for Search and better shopping tools

At Google’s Search On event this year, the company announced a number of big improvements to Google Search. Google has previously used the Search On event to announce features in some of its search-related products. These improvements range from AI enhancements to redesigns, to better shopping tools, and aim to make your life much easier when searching for stuff online.

Google Search improvements

Google Search redesign

The first big improvement is the addition of the Multitask Unified Model, or MUM. This year, Google announced MUM at I/O, and the company says that MUM can simultaneously understand information across a wide range of formats, like text, images, and video. It can also draw insights from and identify connections between concepts, topics, and ideas about the world around us.

Google gives the example of searching for an acrylic painting, where the search engine can then help you find what other people are looking for, too. That could be a typical size of an acrylic painting, or it might help you discover other things like how to make acrylic paintings at home. The idea of MUM is to help you to find things that you might not have even realized you were searching for.

Shopping in Google Search

Google is making it much easier to look for clothing in Search. When you search for clothing, various styles and colors will be shown to help you better choose what you want. Local shops will also be shown, along with style guides and videos. It’s powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, which the company says is a real-time dataset of products, inventory, and merchants with over 24 billion listings. This feature is limited to the U.S. only for now.

As well, you can now use the “in stock” filter to see if nearby stores have specific items on their shelves. You can look for specific products and check if other stores have them physically in stock. It’s launching today in English in the U.S. and select markets, including the UK, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Expanding “About this result”

Google also announced that it would be expanding the “about this result” tab that appears when searching. It now includes more insights than before, to help you better understand the result that you’ve been given.

Not only will you see a source description from Wikipedia (which should, in theory, be objective), you’ll also be able to read what a site says about itself in its own words when that information is available. You can read what others have said about the site too, and even read more about the topic if you find yourself interested. This feature is launching in the coming weeks in the U.S.